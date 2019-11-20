UPS Hires Help for the Holidays

RALEIGH—UPS expects to ship 750 million packages this holiday season. Company Director of Learning and Technology Jon Bowers says they're going to need some extra hands. He says the company is looking to put 2,500 eager, hardworking, and career-minded North Carolinians to work this holiday season. According to Bowers, both part time and full time positions are available, according to Bowers. He says that jobs in both the warehouse and delivery departments are open nationwide, the Tar Heel State included. Bowers notes that people statewide are welcome to apply for a position, and he says that the company is particularly looking to hire those in the Greensboro and Raleigh areas. Bowers says that UPS is “looking for people that are eager to show up for work every day and work hard, people that want to learn from UPS, and also those that are career minded.” He notes that not all of the 100,000 positions the company plans to add this holiday season have to be seasonal, noting that 35% of seasonal employees go full time when the busy holiday season is over. Bowers notes that more information about the positions is available now at https://www.jobs-ups.com/. Tweet Next >