Dates Updated for Emerald Isle Bridge Repairs

Repairs were originally scheduled for the end of October, but they have been pushed back to ensure that automated stoplights work properly. NCDOT has also determined that daylight is necessary for productive work on the project.

From November 12 to 22, a lane will close starting at 9a.m. and reopen by 3p.m. every week day. The contractor will also drill bolt holes for the new two-bar rail.

After the Thanksgiving holiday, NCDOT says that contract crews will return December 2 and continue work on the project from 9a.m. to 3p.m. December 6 will start weekend lane closures from every Friday at 6p.m. to Monday at 6a.m.

NCDOT encourages Emerald Bridge travelers to “use caution and expect delays” in a press release.