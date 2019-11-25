Click It Or Ticket Campaign Starts

MEBANE -- A statewide ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of being unbelted in a vehicle, got underway at the westbound weigh station in Mebane with the support of Governor Roy Cooper and a host of elected officials from across the state. “1,445 people, that’s how many souls were lost on North Carolina roadways in 2018,” said Gov. Cooper in front of a crowd of first responders, fire fighters, law enforcement and elected officials. Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood addressed the crowd of about 200 people who gathered at the weigh station to help encourage North Carolinians to buckle up. “Here in Orange County, on average we have 13 crash related fatalities annually. In 2018, there were nine lives lost on our roadways. We not only need drivers to buckle up, but we need them to make certain that every person riding is buckled. Our slogan is every seat, every time! During this campaign, if we see you without a seatbelt, you will be ticketed with the goal of saving your life or the life of someone else. Please buckle up,” said Sheriff Blackwood.



The data reveals that most drivers buckle up, but more work needs to be done so that no lives are lost in this manner.



“Many crashes are preventable, and many of lives claimed could be saved with a two-second action that can save the driver, passengers or individuals in other vehicles,” said Gov. Cooper.



During The 'Click It Or Ticket' campaign, law enforcement agencies from across North Carolina will be patrolling NC roads to enforce our primary seat belt law. Those issued a citation are subject to a fine and court costs totaling $179. The campaign is also is about educating the public about the risks posed when occupants do not buckle.