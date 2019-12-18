New ALE Director Named

RALEIGH - Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks announced Bryan House as the director of the Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Division. Director House has been serving in an interim role since Oct. 1 when ALE was re-established as a division within the Department of Public Safety. “I am excited to entrust the leadership of ALE to a strong internal candidate who is committed to the mission and success of ALE,” Secretary Hooks. “Director House has the experience to navigate state government and to firmly establish law enforcement partnerships across the state.” Director House is a native of Johnston County and began his service to North Carolina as an ALE special agent in 1999. He attended the 14th ALE Special Agent Academy and in the years since, House has served as a task force agent with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force; commander of ALE’s special response team, special agent in charge of Professional Standards; and senior special agent in charge overseeing ALE Operations. House holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from East Carolina University and has attended the Virginia School of Polygraph and the West Point Leadership Program at Methodist University in Fayetteville Tweet Next >