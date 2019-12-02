NCDOT Promotes Drone Safety

RALEIGH—Drones have become increasingly popular, but if you receive one this holiday season, North Carolina’s Department of Transportation wants you to learn how to operate it safely. According to a press release, over 30,000 North Carolinians own and operate drones for recreational use. State officials from NCDOT say that it is important to educate drone-owners, as the unmanned aircraft can be dangerous if not operated correctly. NCDOT Director of Aviation Bobby Walston says that “it’s amazing how much can be done with a drone these days,” but he notes that “we’ve just got to make sure everyone is aware that they’re more than just a toy and need to be flown responsibly.” The NCDOT Division of Aviation says that in order to fly a drone safely, pilots must always fly under 400 feet above ground level, never fly near airports, avoid flying over events or crowds, avoid flying at night, avoid flying over or near prisons, respect people’s privacy, and always keep the drone within your line of sight. For more information, and permits for commercial drones, visit www.ncdot.gov . Tweet Next >