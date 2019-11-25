Fresh Market Expands in Triad

“We’re proud that The Fresh Market has chosen to expand its operations at home in Greensboro, where the company began as a single store and continues to grow,” said Governor Cooper. “In this week of Thanksgiving, I’m grateful to all the hardworking North Carolinians who make up our workforce and help us attract great paying jobs like these.”

The Fresh Market has been providing a fresh take on grocery shopping for more than 35 years. What started as a dream to bring back the old-world charm of the local market through the original store in Greensboro, has grown to include 159 locations in 22 states. The company is still committed to providing an unparalleled shopping experience with the ambience of a friendly, local market. The company is consolidating its corporate headquarters operations from two separate buildings and expanding into one new, modern location in downtown Greensboro.

“Greensboro has been our home for the past 37 years, and we are thrilled to be able to make a long-term commitment to staying in this community and be able to build on our vision,” said Larry Appel, President and CEO of The Fresh Market. “We are excited to be able to unite all of our headquarters team members in one building and provide them with as welcoming a place to work as it is for our guests to shop in our stores.”

“The Fresh Market has grown from a small one-store operation in Greensboro to being known in over 20 states as the best destination for curated product offerings and remarkable, friendly service,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “Our favorable business climate and strong workforce continue to enable companies of all sizes to find success here.”

N.C. Commerce was instrumental in supporting the company’s decision to expand in the state.

The average annual wage of the new jobs announced today will be $70,113. The average wage in Guilford County is currently $47,955.

A performance-based grant of $500,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate The Fresh Market’s expansion in Guilford County. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“We’re thrilled that The Fresh Market has chosen to expand right here where it all began, in downtown Greensboro,” said N.C. Senator Gladys Robinson. “We know the company will continue to experience great success as it grows its footprint.”

“In addition to the excitement around new jobs for Guilford County, we’re also excited because this strong corporate partner is very involved in the community in a variety of ways,” said N.C. Representative Pricey Harrison. “The Fresh Market sets an example for others in their commitment to helping end food insecurity as a national mission partner of Feeding America through working with local food banks, as well as supporting a variety of local organizations and events.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Guilford County, the City of Greensboro, the City of High Point, the High Point Economic Development Corp. and the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.