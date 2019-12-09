 
 
Monday - December 09, 2019
HomeNewsWeatherBusiness NewsFarm NewsSpecial ProgramsNews StaffAbout UsFind An AffiliateListen NowContact UsSearchAffiliate Login
NCDOT Launches Watch For Me NC
Written by Staff   
Monday, 09 December 2019 15:15

RALEIGH -- North Carolina communities interested in participating in the 2020 Watch for Me NC safety program may now submit applications to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The nationally-recognized program focuses on bicycle and pedestrian safety, education and enforcement. The 2020 campaign is supported by the Governor’s Highway Safety Program and the NCDOT Division of Bicycle and Pedestrian Transportation.

"Watch for Me NC provides valuable, hands-on training to law enforcement while educating the public,” said Ed Johnson, Watch for Me NC program manager. “Everyone must be engaged and informed as we work together to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety.”

Communities selected to participate will receive free law enforcement training, technical assistance and safety tools provided by NCDOT and the UNC Highway Safety Research Center. In 2020, communities will receive support that is individually customized, helping them plan outreach, share opportunities and troubleshoot challenges.

Watch for Me NC partners will also receive materials with pedestrian and bicycle safety messages to aid in engagement at public events. Communities may also be eligible to receive advertising such as radio and transit ads. Local government applicants should be able to demonstrate support from local law enforcement agencies and, if applicable, campus police, plus the capacity to participate fully in the program.

Interested communities are encouraged to register for NCDOT’s webinar at 11 a.m. on Dec. 16 when more information about the program requirements and application process will be provided. Applications are due Jan. 31, 2020, and can be submitted online​ via the Watch for Me NC website.

 

Next >
 
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
 

NCNN is a division of Curtis Network Group, Inc.
3012 Highwoods Blvd. - Suite 201 - Raleigh, NC 27604
Office/Sales: 919-790-9392 | Newsroom: 919-878-1724
Copyright © 2018 - Curtis Media Group, Inc.