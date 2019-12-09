NCDOT Launches Watch For Me NC

RALEIGH -- North Carolina communities interested in participating in the 2020 Watch for Me NC safety program may now submit applications to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The nationally-recognized program focuses on bicycle and pedestrian safety, education and enforcement. The 2020 campaign is supported by the Governor’s Highway Safety Program and the NCDOT Division of Bicycle and Pedestrian Transportation. "Watch for Me NC provides valuable, hands-on training to law enforcement while educating the public,” said Ed Johnson, Watch for Me NC program manager. “Everyone must be engaged and informed as we work together to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety.” Communities selected to participate will receive free law enforcement training, technical assistance and safety tools provided by NCDOT and the UNC Highway Safety Research Center. In 2020, communities will receive support that is individually customized, helping them plan outreach, share opportunities and troubleshoot challenges. Watch for Me NC partners will also receive materials with pedestrian and bicycle safety messages to aid in engagement at public events. Communities may also be eligible to receive advertising such as radio and transit ads. Local government applicants should be able to demonstrate support from local law enforcement agencies and, if applicable, campus police, plus the capacity to participate fully in the program. Interested communities are encouraged to register for NCDOT’s webinar at 11 a.m. on Dec. 16 when more information about the program requirements and application process will be provided. Applications are due Jan. 31, 2020, and can be submitted online​ via the Watch for Me NC website. Tweet Next >