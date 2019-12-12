Ag Carolina Holds Toy Drive

RALEIGH -- AgCarolina Farm Credit announces a record donation of toys from members and employees for local needy children. Over 1,300 toys were collected in the fifth year of AgCarolina’s participation in the toy drive. The Toys for Tots campaign began in September in conjunction with member appreciation events held at AgCarolina Farm Credit’s twelve branches in eastern North Carolina. Members and employees were also able to purchase raffle tickets for twelve rocking benches donated by a member of the Rocky Mount branch. The raffle generated over $5,100 with all funds going to purchase toys for the toy drive. AgCarolina’s Rocky Mount branch was the host of a celebration on December 9th of the efforts of members and employees. Representatives of Toys for Tots and each of AgCarolina’s branches were on site for the collection. All toy donations will benefit local North Carolina children. “AgCarolina Farm Credit is committed to making a positive impact in the communities of eastern North Carolina throughout the year, and especially during the holiday season,” said AgCarolina President & CEO Dave Corum. “This is the fifth year of our Toys for Tots toy drive. With a record number of toys donated this year it is clear our members and employees will continue to come together in support of needy children in our state. We thank all of our members and employees for their efforts in the Toys for Tots campaign!” Tweet Next >