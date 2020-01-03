Duke Energy Coal Ash Settlement

Duke Energy announced, Thursday, that it's reached an agreement to permanently close its nine remaining coal ash basins in North Carolina, bringing to an end a a years-long battle with environmental groups and regulators. Seven basins will be excavated, under the agreement, with ash to be moved to lined landfills; two other basins, filled with ash, will stay put and be monitored. Nearly 80 tons of coal ash will be excavated from two ash ponds at the Allen Steam Station in Belmont, two at the Cliffside/Rogers Energy Complex in Mooresboro and also at the Belews Creek Steam Station in Belews Creek, the Mayo Plant in Roxboro and the Roxboro Plant in Semora. A second ash pond at the Roxboro Plant, as well as one at the Marshall Steam Station in Terrell will be partially excavated. The work is expected to take 15 years. Tweet < Prev Next >