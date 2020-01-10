Money to Assist with Princeville Dam

PRINCEVILLE -- The US Army Corps of Engineers will allocate $39.6 million for the design and construction of a levee in Princeville, as the historic community continues to recover from unprecedented flooding during recent hurricanes. Governor Cooper requested the funding commitment in July 2019, emphasizing that the levee in Princeville is a top priority as the state continues to recover from Hurricanes Matthew and Florence. “Federal funding for a new levee in Princeville is good news for residents who have been hit hard and are continuing to rebuild. State officials and our congressional delegation have worked for many years to secure funding for this project that will increase safety and resilience for this historic community and we look forward to receiving more information from the Army Corps of Engineers,” said Governor Cooper in a news release. Princeville was incorporated in 1885 and is the oldest town incorporated by African Americans in the United States. As the Governor noted in his letter to the Army Corps of Engineers, the levels of assistance and the height to which homes that suffered damage can be elevated are dependent on the status of the levee. Funding for the project comes from the May 2019 Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act, which provided $19.1 billion in emergency funding to states impacted by natural disasters. Tweet Next >