Packaging Company Adds Jobs In High Point

HIGH POINT -- LLFlex, a leader in packaging materials and industrial laminate solutions, will create 46 new jobs in Guilford County, Governor Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $7.6 million to locate a facility in High Point. "Another manufacturing jobs announcement for High Point is good news for the Triad. Companies like LLFlex will continue to expand in our state because we prioiritize our workforce and the skills needed to keep business on track," said Governor Cooper. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, LLFlex has created custom packaging and lamination solutions for the construction, wire and cable, and tobacco industries for more than 90 years. Its products can be found in a variety of everyday settings, including insulation and lining, foil and paperboard laminates for scratch-off lottery tickets, and cartons and blister cards for medications. Among other distinctions, LLFlex is North America's leading supplier of cigarette inner bundling material and custom-printed lamination for tobacco products. "North Carolina's educated, motivated workforce, business-friendly landscape and prime geographic location made it the ideal locale for our newest facility, which is a culmination of our commitment to customer service, production excellence and market share growth," said Victor Dixon, CEO of LLFlex. "The new space, new equipment and new team members all add value in terms of manufacturing prowess. quality control, innovative product ideation and value-added industry partnerships. We'd like to thank North Carolina's wonderful team of public officials for their leadership and guidance and look forward to a longstanding relationship with this great state." "North Carolina has a strong supply chain for LLFlex's target market," said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. "With our business climate, East Coast location and the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast, the company has excellent roots for their growth trajectory." The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state's support for the company's decision. Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average for all new positions could reach $58,021. The current average annual salary in Guilford County is $47,955. A performance-based grant of $90,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate LL Flex's operation in Guilford County. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met. "We are thrilled to welcome LLFlex to Guilford County," said N.C. Representative John Faircloth. "In High Point, they will find an excellent quality of life and a skilled manufacturing community ready to support their operations." "This investment is a win for the entire state," said N.C. Senator Michael Garrett. "LLFlex has chosen a great East Coast location with the robust infrastructure that growing companies need." In addition to N.C. Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, City of High Point, High Point Economic Development Corporation, Guilford County Economic Development Alliance, and Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.