N.C. Electors Vote Trump/Pence

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina has cast all 15 of its electoral votes for Donald Trump. On December 19th, the state's Republican party electors voted for Trump for President and Mike Pence for Vice President, despite protests outside of the voting site in Raleigh. Last month's statewide popular vote determined the electors nominated by the North Carolina Republican Party would cast the official ballots for the state. The electors were petitioned to follow their conscience and deny Trump the Presidency by voting for someone else. North Carolina, with 15 of its electoral votes, had all of its members vote for Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. Elector Glenn Pinckney was named a Republican elector at last summer's state convention. "I'm honored more than anything else, to stand up for our Constitution, and to stand up for America," said Pinckney. Pinckney received piles of mail from across the country, begging him to vote for Hillary Clinton. Pinckney called the critics "disrespectful." The presidential electors meeting in Raleigh Monday all followed through on their pledge to cast their electoral votes for Trump. The vote is part of the formal process to choose the next president. But it was not done without controversy. "Dump Trump, dump Trump," chanted protestors outside the capital building in Raleigh, trying to dissuade the electors from voting for Trump, or at all. "No Trump, No KKK," recited about a hundred people who showed up in the failed effort aimed at the electors. The electors meeting started at noon Monday. It took about an hour to complete their votes. Earlier a protester said, "We want them to vote for the most qualified person, and we don't believe that that's Trump."