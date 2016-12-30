Storm Grants Still Available

DURHAM – There’s only days left to register for disaster assistance grants from FEMA and to submit applications for low-interest disaster loans to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 to file for federal assistance following the flooding caused by Hurricane Matthew. Registering with FEMA is the first step to find out if you may be eligible for federal help.

People can register even if they are not sure if they are not sure if they

eligible for federal or state funding.

Disaster assistance may include grants to help pay for temporary housing, emergency home repairs to make your home habitable, and for other disaster-related needs, such as medical and dental services, transportation and funeral costs. These grants are not taxable income and will not affect your Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare and other federal and state programs.

If you have questions regarding FEMA registration or have not yet registered for assistance, call the FEMA Helpline (voice, 711 or relay service) at 800-621-3362. (TTY users should call 800-462-7585) or visit DisasterAssistance.gov. The toll-free lines are open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. EDT seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4285 and readync.org. Follow FEMA on Twitter at @femaregion4 and North Carolina Emergency Management @NCEmergency.