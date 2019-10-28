NC Rural Assembly will Highlight Growth

RALEIGH—North Carolina's rural communities will be spotlighted at a November Rural Assembly in Raleigh. North Carolina Rural Center President Patrick Woodie tells Spectrum News that the event will feature sessions on "creating, transforming, and celebrating" rural communities. Woodie notes that rural North Carolina will receive funding in result of the rural broadband legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Roy Cooper. He says that the funding for rural communities will be expanded by 50%, and the state will provide them with $15 million in the next two years. Other than finances, Woodie says that the Assembly will highlight the increasing diversity of North Carolina’s rural communities. He says “not a lot of people understand” that some rural communities are among the most diverse in the state, but he notes that 19 out of the 25 majority minority counties in North Carolina are rural. The event will also highlight rural changes and challenges. Woodie says that the theme of “create, transform, celebrate” will educate participants on ways to deal with opportunities and challenges from a rural perspective. He says the Assembly aims to equip participants to build rural communities and help them deal with challenges. The NC Rural Assembly will be held November 21 and 22 at the North Raleigh Hilton. Registration is open through Friday at https://www.ncruralcenter.org/engagement/rural-assembly/ . Tweet Next >